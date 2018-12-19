Share:

MULTAN-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Multan has written letters to different departments, asking for details of property and other financial issues of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Bashir Cheema.

Cheema, who is also head of the Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz, is accused of possessing assets beyond means. In this regard, an inquiry has been initiated against him and his children.

The NAB asked various departments in Multan to get records of PTI leader Tahir Bashir.

Tahir Cheema was elected as the member National Assembly on the PML-N ticket from NA-190 (Bahawalnagar) in 2013 general elections. He is the brother of PML-Q stalwart and incumbent federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Later, he quitted PML-N in April, 2018 and joined PTI in May 2018.