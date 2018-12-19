Share:

OKARA-Commissioner Sahiwal Division Arif Anwar Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Okara Maryam Khan inaugurated eight Solar Energy Panels (SEP) project at public schools of Okara district without any expenditure of government funds.

The amount spent on the installation of the solar panels at schools was provided by the charitable and magnanimous personalities of the district.

The grand inauguration function commenced at Govt Girls Model High School in the city. The solar panels would also be installed at Boys Primary School 29 /1AL, and Govt Primary School 28/1AL where symbolic electrification of schools was conducted.

In his address, the commissioner said that the magnanimity of the society towards installation of solar panels was the first drop of rain towards providing light to the education centres.

He added: “In a way, this is a step towards self-sufficiency of power as the schools will not be burdened with monthly bills of electricity.”

He said that the SEP service would be free to the children, adding that the instance of magnanimity in SEP field was quite first of its nature which had occurred in Okara district.

“Following this instance, the shortage of electricity could be overcome throughout Pakistan,” he added. He attributed DC Marryam Khan for developing this idea.

The DC also addressed the audience and credited the persons including Dr Muhammad Aslam, Rai Waqas, Aurangzeb Khan, Mehr Muhammad Arif, Rao Waqar, Rai Ahmad Hassan and Haji Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq for making efforts for the installation of solar energy panels at public schools .

She also credited the team headed by CEO Education Rana Sohail Azhar and DEO Education Chaudhry Ikrmul Haq for winning first position in education field in whole of the Punjab.

The male and female students sang national songs and delivered speeches of gratitude to the Commissioner Sahiwal and the DC Okara for providing unparalleled project of solar energy panels to eight schools of the district.

The Commissioner and the DC awarded cash prize to the minor girl student Tahira Shaukat for delivering excellent speech of gratitude.

Madam Nayyer Sultana and her girl student were awarded a cash prize of Rs20,000 for presenting excellent national songs.