Pakistan currently ranks 124 out of 136 benchmarked countries on the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index developed by the World Economic Forum (2017). We know this indicator only offers a partial picture of the actual potential tourism holds for our country. The province of Punjab offers a diverse and unique topography and is an ideal region where tourism can be encouraged and developed. The current government has an ambitious plan which has placed tourism as part of their ‘revival of economic’ growth agenda.

The main idea for Punjab is the creation of a tourism roadmap that will emphasize upon:

1. Identification of new tourism destinations within the first 100 days of the government

2. Building a framework for private sector investment

3. Conversion of relevant government guesthouses into hotels/resorts

The myriad landscape of Punjab provides a unique opportunity for various sorts of tourism to be developed in the region on the basis of cultural, historical, natural and entertainment factors. The Annual Development Program of 2018-19 has allocated Rs. 400 million towards the Tourism Department. This development budget will be used to conduct feasibility studies by international renowned experts in various districts across Punjab as well as construct tourism resorts and renovations in respective areas. The Tourism Department with the help of Minister Tourism has identified sites in 7 districts of Punjab, which hold the greatest potential for tourism.

The areas identified are Kotli Sattian (Rawalpindi District) which is located at a distance of about 38 km from Murree and is situated near the Bank of River Jhelum and is part of the Pir Panjal range. The area is a beautiful destination as it encompasses lush green forests and meadows. Tourism Department also plans to convert Chakwal as Punjab’s official Lake District. Chakwal is a valley of lakes, springs, lush-green fertile fields, mountains, forests as well as wildlife sanctuaries. This combined with its ancient history and culture, makes Chakwal an exciting prospect for a tourist destination in Punjab.

Similarly, Soon Valley consists of numerous lakes which hold great potential for tourism. The Uchali Lake is 89 km away from Kallar Kahar and is famous for its sanctuary for migratory birds in the winter season. The area also has waterfalls, forests and fresh water ponds. The aim is to convert Uchali Lake into a proper tourist resort which will consist of chalets, hotels as well as restaurants. The area will also have water sports activities. In terms of cultural and heritage tourism, the Department has selected Jhelum as a heritage destination as it includes sites such as Rohtas Fort, the Tilla Jogian complex of ancient temples as well as the ancient Grand Truck Road which passes through the city. Similarly, Attock hosts the Gurdwara of Panja Sahib which holds tremendous religious value for Sikhs all over the world. This combined with historical sites like the Attock fort makes Attock another possible area where tourism can be developed.

In the southern region of Punjab, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur and Punjnad has been selected as a potential area for tourism. The Koh-e-Suleman range can be considered as the ‘jewel’ of South Punjab and in Punjab its highest point is located at Fort Munroe which provides a picturesque and serene view of the district. Bahawalpur consists of palaces, mosques, forts and libraries which are central points for attracting cultural tourism in the area. The famous Cholistan Desert Rally is part of Bahawalpur‘s tourism potential and the Desert Rally has been happening since 2005. The headwork located near Panjnad also serves as a vital tourism destination as the Head Panjnad is a junction of fiver rivers in Punjab and the place is famous for its tomb of Bibi Jawindi (Uch Sharif). Finally, Taxila which is a designated world heritage site identified in UNESCO is an important tourist destination for lovers of history, culture and art. The archeological remains of Taxila are an ideal place for individuals who are interested in ancient history as the remains consists of temples, palaces, fortresses as well as monasteries.

After identification of tourist destinations, the Tourism Department is also steadily working towards a road-map which will help them in identifying strategies to boost tourism in the province. As part of Phase I, feasibility studies will be conducted for the tourist destinations identified in areas such as Kotli Sattian, Kalabagh, Namal Lake, Koh-e-Suleman range, tourist resort at Panjnad as well as development of a recreational resort at Attock Khurd.

Current plans include construction of parkways in Kotli Sattian and Chakwal. A tourist resort is also under development near Dharabi Lake (Chakwal) which will comprise of a restaurant, playing area for children, parking as well as water sports facilities for entertainment. In the Koh-e-Suleman range, renovation of Tourism Development Corporation’s resort is underway and will include residential facilities and will be built along modern lines. In Cholistan, there are plans to create a grand resort at Derawar Fort in order to promote winter tourism in the area.

Furthermore as part of the Government of Punjab’s ambitious agenda for tourism, government owned guest-houses are being scrutinized and identified in order for their conversion into public places which can be utilized by tourists. In the first phase, the Tourism Department has identified 10 guest-houses located near Chakwal, Kotli Sattian and Murree which can possibly be converted into a public space or a tourist resort.

The Minister for Tourism has also gone beyond the line of work envisioned by the government in its 100 days plan for tourism in Punjab and plans to launch a special initiative which comes under the banner of ‘Agri-Tourism’. Agri-Tourism will consist of fruit festivals which will be held across various fertile districts present in Pakistan. This sort of tourism will help in enhancing the socio-economic conditions of farmers present there as well as provide tourists, a fresh avenue of tourism in Punjab. The first Agri-Tourism festival will be held in Sharaqpur in December and will be called the ‘Guava festival’.

Finally, for the first time in the province’s history, Punjab’s tourism policy has been developed and is ready for submission to the Cabinet. The tourism policy aims to reaffirm Punjab government’s plans to boost tourism in the province while aiming to generate revenue and employment. The policy will be complemented by an increase in private investment in tourism in the province as well as an enhanced institutional capacity of the department in order to reap fruits of tourism in the province. The policy aims to promote historical, cultural, religious as well as natural heritage of Punjab and gives a vision for promoting Punjab as a pluralistic, tolerant and culturally accepting society while promoting economic growth in the process by benefitting all respective stakeholders.

The way-forward then for the Punjab Tourism Department is to revamp its department of Tourist Services which is responsible for giving licenses to tourist operators to operate in the province. A digital based revolution is set to take place in the Tourism Department for Information & Registration procedures. A long term plan to establish a Punjab Tourism Authority is also underway whereas the 5 year plan of the department is to set a potential direction for tourism in the province so that it plays an important role in contributing towards the engine of economic growth in the province. Through institutional reforms focusing on enhancing the capacity of the department, ventures into private sector led growth as well as development of newly identified tourist destinations, the government plans to make Punjab the hub of tourism in the country. The unique and rich landscape of Punjab combined with its illustrious cultural history definitely provides an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to take the potential of tourism seriously in order to boost the economy of the country.

Writer is an analyst at the CM’s Special Monitoring Unit which is overseeing implementation of the 100 days Reform agenda by different departments of the Government of Punjab.