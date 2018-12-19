Share:

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the provincial government is focusing on uplifting the higher education sector as per the international standard.

He stated this while addressing the annual meeting of PU Institute of Islamic Studies Alumni Association at its auditorium here on Wednesday. Islamic Studies Dean Faculty Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Dr Jameela Shaukat, Dr Mudassar Ahmad, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Salik, Dr Muhammad Ali Nadeem, faculty members and a large number of former students of the institute participated in the event.

Raja Yasir has said that the government had planned to revamp higher education in the province as no country could progress without advancing in education sector. The minister said that the government would also provide opportunities for their capacity building in order to impart quality education at academic institutions.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers said that the association would play its role for strengthening Pakistan and was making efforts to promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood in the society. They also said that the role of teachers had become very important in present scenario and they must come forward for promotion of teachings of Islam.