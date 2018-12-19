Share:

A delegation of Businessmen Panel (BMP) for FPCCI led by its Chairman and former caretaker minister, Mian Anjum Nisar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that a facilitating environment had been created for boosting the investment in the province as industrial growth also catalyzes new employment opportunities.

“I shall soon start visiting the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and other Punjab chambers along with my team and contacts with the businessmen community would be continued,” he added

He said that Punjab government would provide every possible cooperation to solve the genuine demands of the businessmen community, adding that the problems relating to the Punjab government would be solved on a priority basis and every possible step would be taken to promote investment.

Usman Buzdar said that consultation process with the businessmen would be continued. He informed that drip irrigation programme would be further expanded to promote the agriculture sector and added that the problem of availability of fire brigade for Sahiwal Industrial Estate would be solved soon.

The chief minister directed that a committee should be constituted to solve the problems of the business community with Trade & Industry Minister in the chair and this committee would present feasible recommendations to the government. He said that problems relating to the civic agencies would also be solved.