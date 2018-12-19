Share:

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar has said that population is rapidly increasing with every passing day and the population of Punjab province will reach 25 crores figure in 2030 with this growth rate. Talking to a delegation of USAID here on Tuesday, he said that there was a dire need to sensitize the general public with regard to multifarious benefits of family planning and keeping this aspect in view, the government has started work on it. Hashim Dogar said that a district-level public awareness campaign had been launched by the department to educate people about hazards of unchecked population growth. “Under this campaign, social mobilisers will apprise the married couples about the utility of family planning as well as use of latest contraceptive methods by visiting their homes. The services of religious scholars will also be utilised to make this campaign a success,” he added. The minister said that departmental record was being computerised to improve organisational performance. Computerisation of departmental data will help keep an effective check and balance on its performance and social trends towards family planning would also be gauged through it, he added. The population growth rate is increasing rapidly which is required to be controlled and the people should lend a helping hand in this regard, the minister concluded. The delegation gave a briefing about online data of population welfare department. –APP