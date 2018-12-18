Share:

RAWALPINDI- Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under its ongoing operation against illegal properties, conducted raids on Tuesday and sealed 100 properties including shops, godowns and Show Rooms. According to a spokesman, Land Use and Building Control Wing’s staff conducted operation against illegal and unauthorized residential and commercial buildings on High Court Road and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Director General RDA, Muhammad Hayat Lak had directed the Buildi ng Control Wing to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, commercial activities in residential areas and encroachments without any discrimination. The team including Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Assistant Director (BC), Head of Demolition Squad Fahad Bhatti, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation in collaboration with Rawalpindi Police and the properties were sealed.