ISLAMABAD:- Renowned Naat Khawan Khalid Mehmood Naqshbandi, writer of popular Naat ‘Ye sab tumhara karam hai Aaqa’, died in Karachi on late Monday. Khalid Mehmood Naqshbandi was suffering from paralysis but died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 75, a private news channel reported. He left behind a widow, three sons and four daughters to mourn his death. Khalid Mehmood Naqshbandi’s funeral prayers will be offered in Federal B Area Block-18.–APP