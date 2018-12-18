Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Tuesday launched child rights training program for Islamabad police. The launching ceremony was held at the Police Lines and was presided over by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi. Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan; Chairman National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Justice(R) Ali Nawaz Chohan; Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and high ups of Islamabad police attended the ceremony. This program was held in collaboration with ICT police. Primarily, the main focus of the programme is to enhance capacity building of Islamabad police while dealing child rights at police stations in the capital. Simultaneously its main focus is to create awareness and sensitize the police department for respect/protection of children rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the federal government has waged a war on drug barons; land grabbers, mafias, and those involved in heinous crimes targeting the common people would be made an example of.

The state minister said that capital police has started a crackdown against drug barons, land mafia and child pornography and all involved would be brought to justice. He said the action was taken after a survey conducted in educational institutions in Islamabad revealed that 75 percent of our young female students and 45 percent male students use drugs like crystal meth and ice. These drug peddlers are damaging the youth. “We will not spare anyone involved in drugs. We will make an example out of them,” the minister remarked. The minister said that children are the future of the country and no one would be allowed to spoil their future. He warned all politicians, police officials and media persons not to support these drug barons.

The minister also urged the parents to keep a close eye on their young kids who may become a victim to drugs or child abuse.

He said there was a need to initiate an awareness campaign to sensitize the people at large so they could monitor activities of their children. The minister also said that IGP Islamabad had taken extreme action against thirteen officials of the police for their involvement in facilitation of various criminals. He directed the IGP to take action against the black sheep in the police who are hand in glove with mafias. Shehryar Afridi also warned the youth against a hybrid war launched by the enemy to divide and disintegrate Pakistani people on ethnic, linguistic and racial lines. “Fifth generation war has been imposed on Pakistan. We will fight it and our youth would be at the front line of defence under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the minister remarked.

The minister also referred to the government’s actions against mafias involved in bonded labour and said that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in such illegal activity. “We recovered 26 people of a family from a brick kiln. The Prime Minister has directed the federal government, provincial governments and other federating units that no mafia would be allowed to take innocent people as slaves. This is Naya Pakistan where all citizens of the country are free and equally respected,” the minister remarked.

The minister said that media was the fourth pillar of the state and no one would be allowed to attack the media. Referring to a one-minute silent protest observed by journalists against torture of a cameraperson by guards of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister directed the IGP to immediately take action against the culprits. No one is above the law and neither anyone can be allowed to challenge the writ of the state, the minister observed.

Shehryar Khan Afridi also called upon the global community to break its silence over the ongoing genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir. “The bloodbath in Pulwama is a slap on the face of those so-called human rights organisations who are keeping mum on the genocide in Kashmir. The global community’s conscience needs to be shaken on Indian atrocities in the IOK. Humanity is suffering due to silence of UN over Kashmir situation,” he added. The minister urged the United Nations to play its role to facilitate plebiscite in Kashmir so the Kashmiris could freely decide their fate.

Minister of State Shehryar Khan Afridi highly appreciated the recent efforts of IGP Islamabad in particular. He was of the view that Prime Minister of Pakistan has concurred to the demands of IGP Islamabad in making this police force a role model for the entire country. He further maintained that the government of Pakistan is fully backing the drive of the IGP Islamabad against drug mafia, land mafia, criminals and liquor mafia as a whole.

He said that the writ of the state will be established with an iron hand by eliminating all these criminals once and for all. Rule of law and supremacy of law shall prevail throughout the country on an equal basis, he added. He further maintained that vulnerable groups like children shall be equally respected and bonded labour will not be tolerated in our society. He particularly focused on empowering youth in order to bring them on the forefront to counter these social evils. He elaborated that the ongoing campaign against drug barons, land grabbing mafia and hardcore criminals shall continue till meeting its logical end. He appreciated federal minister for human rights Shereen Mazari in particular while the NCHR in general. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan assured the Minister of state that ICT police shall go all out in materializing the dream/vision of the incumbent government. The IGP also touched the role of police in respecting human rights. He called upon Islamabad police to deal with all human beings with sheer respect, dignity and honour.

The chairman NCHR Ali Nawaz Chohan at the end expressed highest gratitude and reposed confidence in the leadership of IGP Islamabad. He said that ICT police under the current IGP shall flourish in a manner, where human rights shall be respected and criminals shall be on the run. He was of the view that the exemplary measures under taken by ICT police shall become a regular feature.