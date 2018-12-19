Share:

LONDON - The Russian embassy has contacted the captain of Russian ship the Kuzma Minin, which is aground near the UK coast, UK services are currently conducting a rescue operation, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission in London told reporters Tuesday.

“The embassy established contact with the captain of the Kuzma Minin ship. A rescue operation is currently underway jointly with the British competent services. The embassy thanked the British side for assistance to the ship and sailors,” the spokesman said.

Prior to that, reports stated that the Russian Embassy in the UK was contacting rescue services to receive clarity regarding the situation with the vessel Kuzma Minin.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency said that the Kuzma Minin has been stranded off the coast of the UK county of Cornwall.

The vessel of the Murmansk Shipping Company Kuzma Minin had been stationed at a berth in the port of Terneuzen for several months.