Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the unconditional apology tendered by former senator Faisal Raza Abidi for his contemptuous remarks against the top court.

According to details, the apex court, while hearing a contempt of court case against the firebrand leader, accepted Abidi’s apology and closed the case against him.

The Supreme Court bench remarked “we are not agitated by criticism, we rather welcome justified critique,” however, one should be cautious while speaking on media about state institutions.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Dec 17 indicted former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary remarks.

The court read out charges against Abidi who pleaded not guilty and opted to contest them. It directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on next hearing to record their testimonies against him.

A lawyer representing him told the judge that his client isn’t well and therefore, be shifted to hospital for treatment.

The court ordered a second medical examination of Abidi and remarked it would order his transfer to hospital if such need arouse .

Last month, the court rejected post arrest bail plea filed by Abidi on health grounds. It after examining his medical report and recommendations of Adiala Jail administration rejected the bail plea.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.