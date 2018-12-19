Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered all the departments to continue the indiscriminate operation against the encroachments in their jurisdiction in the metropolis. At Karachi Registry, Justice Gulzar Ahmed of SC, chairing a high-level meeting issued these orders. Chief Secretary Sindh, Director General Karachi Development Authority, representatives of cantonment boards and high officials of other departments attended the meeting.

Justice Gulzar directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to undertake the operation against the encroachments in its jurisdiction by identifying itself the encroachment in its area. He also directed the concerned department to stop constructions in coastal belt, which would make access of the people to these areas difficult and ordered that coastal belt should be in such a state that would provide the recreational opportunities to the masses.

Justice Gulzar also sought the report from cantonment board about the dilapidated condition of Sea Breeze Plaza in its jurisdiction by seeking that plan for its rehabilitation.

Pakistan Cost Guard submitted a report in the meeting and informed that hurdles at the Coast Guard Mess have been removed. SC also ordered Pakistan Rangers to remove the hurdles from the road adjacent to its head office. SC’s judge also sought the report about the legal status of Hayyat Residency.