Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Secretary for Water Resources Division Shumail Ahmed Khawaja has stressed the need for early establishment of maximum dams to avert water shortage in future. He was addressing lawyers of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) here on Tuesday. President Sialkot DBA Khawaja Irfanul Haq presided over the meeting. While, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Ameer Abdul Niazi and senior lawyers also attended the meeting.

The Federal secretary said that early establishment of dams is vital for the survival of Pakistan and all segments of society should work hard together for building dams by deeming it a national obligation.

He said that the establishment of Bhasha-Diamir dam would be completed in 2025 which would help increase the national water reservoirs of Pakistan.

Shumail Kh said that the nature has bestowed Pakistan with all natural resources but there is a dire need for utilisation of these resources properly for national development and prosperity. Earlier, the Federal secretary for water resources inaugurated the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA).

He stressed the need for the promotion of good mutual working relationship between the bar and bench for providing early and easy justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people in the society, besides, curbing the menace of injustice.

The federal secretary revealed that both judiciary and the lawyers’ community should play their pivotal role in ensuring smooth provision of justice and remove all the hurdles from this way.

He also stressed the need for making all-out sincere efforts to provide better working atmosphere with a sole aim to dispense speedy justice to the needy, poor and oppressed people at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, police arrested Umer Shehzad, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Ismail and recovered a Kalashnikov, one rifle and one pistol from their possession. In another incident, police on the complaint of a lady teacher Nayyar Bibi of a private school have registered a case against Haseeb for allegedly manhandling the lady teacher. Yet in another incident police booked four persons for threatening anti-polio team workers.