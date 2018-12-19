Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday decided to launch an ambulance services with a fleet of 60 fully-loaded vehicles in the city and entered into an agreement with Patient’s Aid Foundation (PAF) to operate the facility on public-private partnership mode.

The grant agreement between the PAF and Sindh government was signed by Mushtaq Chhapra of PAF and secretary Health Usman Chahchar at CM House. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Syed Najam Shah, Special Secretary Health Dr Dabir, Zahid Bashir of PAF, Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali, Tariq Mahmood of JPMC, Murtaza Abbas Kazmi of Aman Health Care Service here at the CM House today.

The Sindh government during current financial year will take over the service of Aman Ambulances and run it in the city of Karachi in collaboration with PAF. In the second step, the goal is to expand the Karachi fleet of Ambulances from 60 to 200 by the end of the 2019, the chief minister said.

It may be noted that there is already a pilot project underway in the districts of Thatta & Sujawal with 25 life-saving ambulances by the name of ‘Sindh Peoples Ambulance Service,’ which has been operating for the past two years under a similar public-private partnership between Sindh government and Aman.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the expansion in Karachi and rural areas of the province would be undertaken under the proposed name of ‘Sindh Emergency Medical Services’. He added that concurrently the ambulance service would be expanded to all districts of Sindh on an incremental basis under the new name.

He disclosed that the existing, as well as the expanded service, would be made available free of cost immediately for the benefit of the public and therefore would especially benefit the less privileged.