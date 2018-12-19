Share:

Manchester United announced on Wednesday that former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The 45-year-old Norwegian spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford from 1996 to 2007, scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances, including the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

"Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role," Solskjaer said. "I'm really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."

Solskjaer was named as the club's reserve-team manager in 2008, before taking the managerial role at FC Molde in Norway in 2011.

"He will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager," Manchester United said in a statement, adding that Mike Phelan would also return to the club as first-team coach, working alongside existing coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Ed Woodward, the club's executive vice-chairman, said of Solskjaer's appointment, "Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season."

Solskjaer's appointment comes as Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday after presiding over the Red Devils' worst ever start to a Premier League season, with the club sixth after 17 matches, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.