KARACHI - The Citizens Foundation (TCF) held the final 14th annual awards ceremony to honour the year-long achievements and performance of its teachers and principals.

Various award ceremonies were held in the major cities of Pakistan, with the final awards ceremony in Karachi. More than 2,000 teachers and principals of Karachi and interior Sindh along with the head office staff and senior management participated the event. The awards were presented by the CEO and other senior management to the teachers with the best competency this year.

The awards were presented to teachers for extraordinary performance this year in the following categories: Service and Attendance awards, teacher Competency awards, whole School Index (WSI) Awards – Performance on overall school KPIs and board / Matric awards.

Awards were also presented to the students with exceptional performance in the matric board exams.

TCF is the largest private employer of women in the private sector with more than 12,000 female teachers and principals throughout the country-wide network of 1,482 school units in Pakistan, from Karachi to Kashmir.

These teachers and principals are an integral part of TCF’s education movement who strive to provide quality education to more than 200,000 students every day, nurturing them become agents of positive change. These teachers take the journey of enlightenment every day to TCF schools in remotest areas, making quality education possible for the children in these less privileged communities.

“A good teacher can build a future of a child and change his/ her life forever. A good principal can run a school with discipline and empathy, guiding the teachers and students in the right direction. The success of TCF is, to a very extent, due to our teachers. All the principals and teachers are personally invested in the intellectuals, moral and spiritual development of their students. They take ownership of their students and nurture them as their own children. The improving results of our students and their success in professional life is a testament of the dedication of our teachers,” said CEO & President of TCF Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad.

TCF understands that specialized principals’ and teachers’ training is a prerequisite for imparting quality education in all its schools. While teachers have a direct impact on students in classrooms, principals affect all students in the school. Our training team, therefore, aligns an extensive teacher and principal training programme every year. For teachers, the modules are designed based on their training needs assessment ranging from Classroom Management to Motivating Learners to Usage of Visual Aids. Principals on the other hand receive training for effective school leadership. Their training includes courses like Communication Skills, Conflict Management, Delegation, Prioritizing and Taking Action.

The objective is to produce and sustain a positive learning environment that generates strong learning outcomes in classrooms, ensuring students’ academic success. For more engaged learning, TCF has also rolled out e-Learning AV rooms at different school locations. Teachers have been trained to utilize these AV rooms for their training and also to teach students in a more interactive.

TCF believes that good teachers are its greatest asset and will continue to invest in them for the best education outcomes. Teachers at TCF, with their ambition and commitment, enable the children to learn and understand this curriculum based on the learning needs of the children who represent different ethnic backgrounds.