ISLAMABAD - The textile sector alone cannot achieve the exports target of the country and we will have to move towards the export of engineering goods, it was said by the Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile & Industries Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood.

He has appeared in a press conference on Tuesday here at the Information Service Academy along with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari to share the details of an announcement made by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan regarding resumption of the flight operation of British Airways for Pakistan from June next year after a pause of ten years.

Replying to a question regarding trade gap, Mr. Dawood said though the exports has been increased in last few months while imports were decreased as compare to the same months of last year.

He however expressed his dissatisfaction over present growth rate of the exports but at the same time hoped as well that the situation would improve gradually in coming months due to the sustainable trade and industrial policies being introduced by the incumbent government.

Advisor to Prime Minister said that exports target cannot be achieved alone by textile sector and we will have to move towards the exports of engineering goods like home appliances, motorcycles, tractors etc.

“Pakistan has started exporting tractors and I have personally witnessed its shipment”, he said, adding: “The exports of cement industry are 5 million ton at present but it would increased up to 20 million ton by 2023.”

He said that we are preparing a long-term tariff policy and it would be finalised till June 2019, which will enable the industrialists to batter plan their business strategy and help to improve the exports.

Replying to a question regarding imposition of custom duty on mobile phones from abroad, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari informed that he had already taken up the matter with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, who will soon review the decision. “We have established a special cell in the ministry to assess the demand of skilful human resource abroad”, he said, explaining: “We are not interested to send unskilled labour abroad but want to train them according to the need.”