Three people including a balloon seller were wounded when a gas cylinder exploded in Harbanspura on Tuesday, rescue workers said. According to rescuers, a vendor was trying to fill gas in balloons near Pathiyan Wali Pulli when the cylinder exploded with a bang. As a result, three men relieved injuries. They were shifted to Manawan Hospital. The victims were identified as Rafaqat, 35, Aslam, 33, and Haider, 18. The condition of the injured was said to be out of danger. –Staff Reporter