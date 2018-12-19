Share:

SIALKOT-The Kotwali Police have registered a case against three accused for setting ablaze a local trader as a “punishment” for not returning the money the latter had borrowed from them.

According to FIR(340/2018) registered under section 336-B at Kotwali Police station on the application of victim Aanam Shehzad’s brother Shahid Ali, the gruesome incident was occurred in Sialkot city’s congested Labha Chowk-Fateh Garh locality on Dec 17,2018 (Monday) here.

FIR revealed that victim Aanam Shehzad had borrowed a sum of Rs450,000 from accused Jehangir and Tariq, a few months ago to start his small business. He, however, failed to return the borrowed money to the accused on time.

Jehangir and Tariq called Aanam(victim) from his house and demanded their money. He sought further time to return this money.

But the borrowers did not listen and both Jehangir and Tariq with the help of their third accomplice overpowered Aanam Shehzad. They doused him kerosene oil and set him ablaze as a punishment for not timely returning the borrowed money.

Locals extinguished the fire and shifted the victim to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, from where he referred to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition.

The victim’s mother Razia Bibi quoted local doctors as saying that her son has suffered critical burns on 45 percent body and his condition is very critical.

According to local police officials, the police have started investigation, with no arrest, in this regard.

Family of the victim has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Ameer Abdullah Niazi to ensure early arrest of the accused and provide justice to the victim’s family.

PM approves

Panagah at Sialkot

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of “Panahgah” at Sialkot for providing shelter to all the homeless people.

PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated this while addressing the party workers at Koobey Chak near Sialkot on Tuesday.

She said that the district administration had completed the home work for the early launch of this project. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch this social welfare and human development-oriented project in 2019 as well.