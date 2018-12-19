Share:

NAROWAL: As many as 12 schoolchildren got injured after a school van was hit by a passenger train early Tuesday morning. According to police and rescue sources, a school van, carrying schoolchildren to a school, was on the way when near Payjwali Railway Station, it was hit by Laasaani Express, on the way from Narowal to Lahore. As a result, 12 children suffered serious injuries and were rushed to nearby DHQ Narowal Hospital. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.