WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has dubbed in a Twitter post alleged Russia’s meddling ‘a hoax’ that ruined reputations of many people, adding the entire ‘Russian Witch Hunt’ had to be stopped immediately.

Trump’s statement comes amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US presidential campaign along with another probe carried out by the US Congress.

The US president also stated that the allegations “will never be proven and are likely false.” The statement comes shortly after Trump condemned Facebook, Twitter for allegedly removing names in posts stressing that the online platforms were biased and favoured the Democrats, which he said was ‘ridiculous’.

In his recent Twitter post, Donald Trump also has wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who will appear in federal court on Tuesday to receive his sentence in a probe into alleged collusion with Russia.

The general, one of the most high-profile suspects in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, stands accused of allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 US presidential campaign. In early December, special counsel Robert Mueller recommended that Flynn receive no jail time, citing the substantial information and assistance Flynn had provided him in several federal investigations. That included 19 interviews with Mueller’s team, totaling more than 60 hours.