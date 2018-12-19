Share:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in January.

Trump would attend the WEF as he did this year, said Sanders at a press briefing, adding that a delegation led by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would travel with the president to Davos.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen are among the members of the delegation.

The WEF Annual Meeting will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 22 to 25 in 2019, according to the official website of the WEF.

Trump surprised the global business elite by preaching "America First" doctrine in his speech in the WEF Annual Meeting January this year, arguing that the United States would support free trade under the precondition of "fair and reciprocal."