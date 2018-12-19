Share:

Lahore - The annual convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) was held on Tuesday.

As many as 1,327 students were conferred upon degrees, gold medals, special awards and cash prizes. The university produced 721 bachelors, 177 masters, 423 MPhil and 6 PhD.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presided over the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said the importance of higher education could not be denied but we also need to address the issue of 22 million children who were out of school.

He said higher education closely linked to national economy and without focusing on university graduates, the dream of development couldn’t be fulfilled.

The governor said that the government was trying its best to deliver to the nation as promised during election campaign. He said besides education, agriculture was also one of the priorities of the government. Paying tribute to UMT’s founder late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad, Sarwar said that he personally knew Dr. Murad who was a man of passion, commitment and dedication. He said his sudden demise was a great loss for the country.

The governor said the government was trying to uplift national economy by boosting up national exports and supporting the industry so that GST plus gets improved and our exports reach to Euro Zone. He urged all public and private sector universities to prepare manpower for the mega project of CPEC which he said was vital for national development and advancement in all sectors.

Shedding light on key achievements of the university, Rector of the varsity Dr. Muhammad Aslam said due to highly qualified faculty and excellent infrastructure the university was moving toward a right direction and its ranking had improved. Addressing the convocation, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that UMT’s current and future success was shaped in the vision of late Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad who left distinguishing mark on academic leadership of Pakistan. He said Dr. Hasan’s philosophy and legacy would continue illuminating our life and the world as a whole. He urged the graduates to stay inside the country and not to think of settling abroad as the country needs them.

UCP convocation tomorrow

The 21st convocation of the University of Central Punjab (UCP)will be held tomorrow (December 20) at Expo Centre. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar will grace the occasion as chief guest. Prof Wang Junzhe, President of Xian International Studies University (XISU), China will attend the ceremony as guest of honour.

A total of 1,459 graduates will receive their degrees. Sadia Iqbal, student of BS Psychology will be awarded Roll of Honour on her outstanding performance and Waqar Jamshaid will receive Certificate of Merit and 84 position holders will get gold, silver and bronze medals.

Degree awarded

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has produced PhD in Chemistry. Tahira Saghir, under the supervision of Prof Dr Shahana Ihsan, completed her research titled ‘Solid State Microvawe-Assisted Synthesis And Anticancer Activities Of N-Derivatives Of 5-Halogeno Substituted Pyrimidine’.

A notification by Controller Examination has been issued in this regard. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Farkhanda Manzoor has congratulated the scholar and her supervisor.