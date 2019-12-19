Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) announced resuming academic activities today, while the high power committee probing the violence at campus will present its preliminary report next week, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

Despite the protest held on Tuesday by Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT), students and university administration agreed opening the university on Thursday.

An official statement issued by the university said “International Islamic University Islamabad will open for male and female students by Thursday December 19, 2019. According to details, students will join routine classes by 19th of December.”

The university was closed on 14th of this month when violence erupted between two student groups which resulted in the death of one student and university administration started a clean-up operation in hostels.

Secretary information of IJT IIUI, Auf Abdul-Rehman talking to The Nation said that there is no disagreement with university administration on resuming academic activities as exams are going to start from 26th of this month. However, he said that IJT has no confidence on university administration in probing the violence incident, but they have trust on the city administration.

“We are not satisfied with university inquiry, but have trust on city administration,” he said. He also said that the committee formed by university administration did not contact IJT while inquiring the matter.

Meanwhile, Rector IIU Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that university will be fully functional from Thursday and administration is hopeful that there will be no unpleasant situation as exams are ahead.

He said that high power committee probing the violence is being headed by chairman IRD Zia-ul-Islam and it is daily conducting lengthy meetings.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that the committee will present its preliminary report on upcoming Monday.

“There will be no issue of security in the university,” he said.

Adding to the information, spokesperson IIU Nasir Farid said that combing operation in all seven hostels has been concluded and no illegal material was recovered in operation.

He said that entry of illegal and outsider students has been completely ban and only the candidate with allotted seat and having student card will be allowed entering university and hostels. University spokesperson also said that there is no discrimination amongst students in university on having affiliation with ethnic or religious student bodies.

An official said that four out of arrested students were outsiders and not from the IIUI. A violent clash of IJT and Islamians United Students Front (IUSF) took a life of IJT affiliated student, Tufail-ur-Rehman, enrolled in 3rd semester.

Islamabad police registered the FIR of the incident at the Sabzi Mandi police station on the complaint of a student, Fahad Khan Babar, under Section 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to Fahad Khan, the ‘Mega Educational Expo’ was underway at the University’s Activity Centre when some individuals attacked the participants.

He said that speeches were going on during the event when at around 8:40pm, individuals from various counsels attacked the event, bearing firearms, glass bottles, iron rods, sharp tools, sticks and rocks.

As per the FIR, the suspects continued to attack those at the event and injured several students.