Share:

LAHORE-After Mahira Khan, the stunning TV actor Aiman Khan has become the latest Pakistani celeb to hit five million followers on Instagram.

The actor thanked her fans for helping her reach the milestone and plugged her new AnM Closet clothing line, which she launched this year together with her twin sister Minal.

“Celebrating 5M instafam♥️ Thankyou for the love,” she wrote on Instagram.

The popularity of the actress seems to rise every day despite taking a break from entertainment industry because of her daughter.

She tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November last year.

The couple made headlines last year for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

After Mahira Khan, Aimen is closely followed by SajalAly and Minal Khan, both have 4.4 million Instagram followers currently.