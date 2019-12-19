Share:

Egypt's Al-Azhar, the most prestigious Islamic learning institution in the Sunni Muslim world, voiced on Thursday concerns about excluding Muslims from the citizenship regulations in the Indian law.

In a statement, Al-Azhar called upon India to reconsider the move.

"Al-Azhar is concerned about recent modifications in the Indian law concerning granting citizenship," the statement said.

The law stipulates granting the Indian citizenship to the immigrants from the three countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan excluding the Muslim, given that they moved into India before the year 2015.

The statement warned against "these modifications which exclude the Muslims unlike the followers of other religions, which designates religious discrimination alien to the Indian country."

"Such regulations form a direct and explicit promotion of the phenomenon of Islamophobia, in contradiction with the principle of citizenship," Al-Azhar reiterated, adding the new amendments stand as a barrier against achieving human fraternity and coexistence.

It said that India has always been an example of religious plurality and tolerance with different others.

India hosts about 200 million Muslims, being one of the biggest Muslim gatherings in the world, it added.