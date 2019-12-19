Share:

LAHORE-MekaalHasan and Origami proudly reveal one of Pakistan’s biggest pop-rock music icon Ali Noor as a performer at the TheKoblumpi Music Festival 2019 scheduled to take place in Lahore this Sunday on 22 December at The Farm, in Phase 7, DHA.

The all new line-up of MekaalHasan Band will also be performing at this festival along with a wide range of independent artists from across the country including SikanderKaMandar, KeerayMakoray, Poor Rich Boy, MekaalHasan Band, Quadrum, Harris Saeed, FarheenRaza, Madlock, ArsalanHasan, Bayaan, Ali Suhail, Romaisa Tariq, Abdullah Siddiqui and Luke William to name a few.

Indeed, the Koblumpi Music Festival is an all afternoon festival, from 12 noon to 6 pm, featuring live music and engaging activities for kids and families such as jumping castles, cotton candy and popcorn stations, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments including eateries such as BYOB, Bhai Bhai Tikka (Live BBQ), The Momos Shack and The Sweet Factory along with Ice-Cream, Tea and Coffee stations. Being organized in partnership with Lotus PR, tickets for The Koblumpi Music Festival are priced at only PKR 1,000/- which will be available at the venue.