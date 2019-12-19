Share:

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday has granted bail to 17 lawyers arrested in Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) clash case.

According to details, the court announced the decision after hearing the arguments of all the parties.

Earlier, seven lawyers – who were arrested in the case pertaining to the riot at the PIC – have been declared cleared after they were examined by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

A forensic report was prepared by the PFSA which examined the seven lawyers who were detained by the Punjab Police. The report clearly stated that the accused lawyers have nothing to do with the PIC incident.

It was stated that the police should apprehend those who were actually involved in the matter. All of them were found innocent stating that they did not take any part in the hospital clash nor did they enter the premises of the PIC.