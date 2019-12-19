Share:

ISLAMABAD - The business community rejects another gas price hike that is on the cards as it will make life difficult for the masses, a business leader said Wednesday. The decision to increase the gas price up to 214 percent will open floodgates for inflation, which will take a toll on people, and the economy, therefore, the Prime Minister Imran Khan should reject the decision, he added. Settling gas sector circular debt of Rs181 billion by burdening the masses is unjustified and it can be termed as a mini-budget, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI. He said that gas tariff hike would trigger inflation and increase poverty in the country as it will also increase tariff of electricity, make production costly and hit exports. The business leader noted that gas is a very important part of Pakistan’s energy mix, therefore, a hike in the tariff will hit almost everyone. The gas prices for Tandoor will go up by 245 percent while gas for the CNG sector is to get 31pc more expensive, the fertiliser sector will see by 153 percent increase and IPPs, power stations and cement sector will face a 24 percent hike. He said that losses of the gas companies are running into billions of rupees due to mismanagement, incompetence and corruption that is shielded through frequent tariff hikes, which is not a sustainable solution.