Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Cabinet will decide on Tuesday about the government response to Maryam Nawaz’s plea for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that she could go to London to visit her ailing father.

This has transpired from a meeting of a subcommittee of the cabinet which met here on Wednesday with Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem in the chair to consider the matter in the light of Lahore High Court’s directive to the federal government.

According to informed sources, the committee deliberated on the issue and reserved its decision till next meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

The sources further said that the committee decided to reserve its decision till next meeting the federal cabinet ostensibly after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed to remove the name of key PML-N leader from the ECL.

One of the legal aides of Maryam Nawaz also approached the committee but no details were immediately available about the outcome of his effort.

On last Tuesday, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan during her briefing about the cabinet meeting had said that the government cannot allow Maryam Nawaz to travel to London without ‘concrete reasons’.

On December 7, Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in the LHC seeking the removal of her name from the ECL.

On December 9, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the federal government’s review committee to decide Maryam’s application for removal of her name from ECL within seven days.