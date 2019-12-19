Share:

ISLAMABAD - China expressed serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as it raised the issue in the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday and sought a detailed briefing by the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on the disturbing developments there, diplomats said.

Deployed in Kashmir in 1949, UNMOGIP monitors the LIne of Control (LoC) in the disputed state.

Diplomats said China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the 15-member Council, which met behind closed doors, that he would again request the meeting when UNMOGIP was ready with its report on the situation in Kashmir. “I am not in a position to say anything more,” Ambassador Zhang told reporters when asked about his country move to seek a Council meeting on Kashmir.

“We all know that the Security Council has received a letter from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. There have been Security Council discussions, and discussions are going on there.”

In his letter to the Security Council, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the Council to take cognizance of the recent disturbing developments across LoC which constitute threat to peace and security.

These include: (i) more than 3000 ceasefire violations, targeting over 300 civilians including women and children, (ii) partial removal of the fence on the LoC by India in five sectors, (iii) deployment of the Brahmos missile, anti-tank guided missiles and Spike missiles for use across the LoC and (iv) conduct of numerous missile tests since August 2019.

“The situation presents a present danger to peace and security in our region,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said on Tuesday. “We welcome the fact that the Council remains actively seized of the matter.”

He added “We expect the UNMOGIP to provide detailed briefing to the Council on the situation along the LoC as soon as possible.”

The Council last met on August 5 on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a meeting that was also called by China, after India abrogated the special status of Kashmir and placed the territory under a repressive lockdown with complete communications blackout followed by massive arrests of Kashmiris.

Ambassador Akram called on India to immediately halt its unilateral and illegal actions in Kashmir and cease forthwith its draconian human rights violations.

The illegal measures taken by India since August 5 were null and void, as they are in violations of the relevant Security Council resolution.

He pointed out that the so-called ‘political maps’ issued by the Indian Home Ministry recently have not been accepted by the UN, which clearly depict Jammu and Kashmir as disputed territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute which is on the agenda of the Security Council for the last seven decades,” he said.

“The resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions, and in accordance with the wishes of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir, continues to be an important task for the Security Council.”

CHINA’S SUPPORT ACKNOWLEDGED

Pakistan yesterday acknowledged China’s consistent support on the Kashmir issue as India denied basic rights in the held territory.

China has expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The foreign ministry said Beijing raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the closed session of the UN Security Council in New York.

“China noted that in his letter to the Security Council, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan had called upon the Security Council to take cognizance of the recent disturbing developments across LoC (Line of Control) which constitute threat to peace and security,” the statement said.

FM’S FRESH LETTER

Foreign Minister Qureshi yesterday wrote another letter to President of Security Council and UN Secretary General inviting attention to the occupied Kashmir nightmare.

In his latest letter dated 12 December 2019, Qureshi apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

These include: Indian leadership’s bellicose rhetoric, issuance of new ‘political maps’, unprecedented LoC ceasefire violations during the year, deployment and testing of missiles of various ranges and capabilities, and attempts to change the demographic structure of occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He urged the UN Security Council to play its rightful role and, in this context, also reiterated Pakistan’s proposal to strengthen UNMOGIP’s presence in the region.

“The reign of terror unleashed by the occupation forces in IOJ&K continues unabated. Curfew and communications blackouts have now entered the fifth month. Kashmiri political leadership remains in custody, in jails, and in detention centres across India. Thousands of Kashmiri youth have been abducted, many of them tortured and maimed, often publicly. Kashmiri protests have been violently suppressed, including by using pellet guns and other forceful means. Mosques and other religious institutions remain shut. Food and medicines are running short, the grim humanitarian situation is bound to further exacerbate as winter sets in,” he wrote.

He added: “Consistent with its responsibilities under the UN Charter, and relevant Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Security Council must remain seized of the matter and play a proactive role in peaceful resolution of this long-standing dispute on the Council’s agenda.”