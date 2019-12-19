Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh province is rich in natural resources and they being the public servants should ensure its development and prosperity in the larger national interest. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Secretaries Committee in Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday. Chairperson P&D Mrs Naheed Shah Durrani, Senior Member Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi and all other Secretaries & Divisional Commissioners have attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed 24 agendas including the progress of disciplinary action, proceedings of anti-corruption cases, development work, performance of officers, position of DPCs (Departmental Promotion Committees), unauthorized use of official vehicles‘ status of GORs, employment/recruitment on disabled and deceased quota, implementation on the court orders and Prime Minister & Chief Minister Directives and tree plantation. The chief secretary noted that all out efforts must be accorded to strengthen the service delivery system with the zeal of good governance.

He maintained that all Secretaries and Commissioners should evolve the mechanism of performance with a view to complete the desired task successfully. He pointed out that the cleanliness be streamlined in hospitals, school colleges and offices to maintain the sustainability of hygienic environment. The chief secretary advised the Secretaries and Commissioners to gear up the coordinated efforts amongst all Departments specifically with the departments of Finance, Planning & Development and Works & Services.

The chief secretary directed all secretaries to issue advertisement of vacancies against disable quota. He also directed provincial secretaries to file their comments in courts and attend the meetings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In Secretaries Committee Meeting, the Worthy Chief Secretary, Sindh has observed the pending cases regarding regularization of employees working on Adhoc / Contract basis shall be disposed off, as per law. “All the Secretaries and concerned officers working in sub-ordinate offices should conduct DPCs on time to secure rights of the employees” said the Chief Secretary.

The chief secretary expressed displeasure over non-retrieval of government vehicles being used by the unauthorized persons, he directed all the departments to update the record of vehicles, and the same will be shared with ACLC accordingly for further action as per decision of the provincial cabinet. “The legal process shall be followed in order to retrieve the theft vehicles” he added. Various Administrative Secretaries informed the Chief Secretary about non availability of office accommodation.

On this the Chief Secretary sought the progress report regarding Sindh Secretariat Complex from Secretary GA and secretary works & Services within 3 days.

Shah also directed all administrative secretaries to send details of cadre officers for the digitization of the record of services of the within 15 days.

The Chairperson P&D also addressed the meeting advising the participants to priorities the fiction in accordance with the significance. Secretary forest informed the meeting that the forest department has completed the task of plantation. He informed that the Agricultural Department had planted 81756 plants and collage education department had planted 44854 plants in the province.