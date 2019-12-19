Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The District Bar Association members observed a complete strike on Wednesday to show solidarity with Kamalia Tehsil Bar Association members who have been on strike for the past eight days.

The Kamalia TBA has been on strike against “what they called” alleged insulting behaviour of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Ms Nosheen Israr with lawyers.

Strike was also observed by the lawyers at Gojra and Pirmahal tehsils as a sign of solidarity.

In Kamalia, lawyers took out a rally and reached the AC office where they shouted slogans against her.

In their speeches, TBA President Rana Riaz Ali and senior lawyers - Sardar Abdul Rehman Dogar and Khalid Rafiq Bhutta announced that the strike will continue till the transfer of the AC. They also demanded immediately withdrawal of the AC powers regarding registration of the transfer of property. They claimed that she unlawfully stopped the registration process for six months and now when the registration of transfer of properties has been started, she was creating undue hurdles when owners and purchasers appear before her.

When contacted AC Ms Nosheen Israr said she respected the lawyers but how she can register transfer of properties when lawyers bring incomplete and wrong documents before her at the time of registration of the property transfer.

On the other hand, thousands of litigants have been suffering from the lawyers strike for the past eight days. They come from far-off areas of the district for hearing of their cases and other legal matters, but due to lawyers strike, they have to return empty hands. They regretted that the lawyers must realise the problems and situation of the common man while observing strikes.

They appealed to senior lawyers and judges to take stock of the public sufferings on account of strike and take such measures to end the strike culture forever.

ONE DIES, 11 INJURED

IN PILE-UP

A bus driver died and 11 passengers sustained injuries in an accident that took place due to heavy fog on Motorway M-3 on Abdul Hakeem-Lahore section near Rajana interchange at here.

Rescue 1122 reported that first a trailer hit a truck from rear and then a bus bound for Lahore from Rahim Yar Khan also hit the trailer from the rear. As a result, 12 persons travelling by bus were seriously wounded. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted all the injured to District Headquarter Hospital where one of them Ijaz Yasin,32, of Rahim Yar Khan succumbed to his wounds while 11 others were identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Badar Ali, Paenda Khan, his son Sarfraz Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Fakhar Khan, Shakil Nazir, Akram Iqbal, Abdul Jabbar and Shafiq Amin.