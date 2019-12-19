Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Maqsood Anwar has stressed the need for establishment of a state of the art Export Development Centre aimed to enhance capacity building of exporters and resolve their issues under a single roof.

He said that it is essential to enhance capacity building of traders. In this regard, he said the SCCI also initiated efforts to set up a state of the art Export Development Centre to resolve exporters’ issues under one-window operation service.

SCCI president Maqsood Anwar was chairing a meeting regarding development of export sector and exporters’ issues at the chamber house on Wednesday, wherein Chamber vice presidents, Shahid Hussain, Jalil Jan, Chairman, Pakistan Haunting and Sporting Arms Development Company, and SCCI former president, Zahid Shinwari, Kashif Siegel and others were also present.

The meeting agreed to continue consultation process with exporters and relevant stakeholders for setting up the proposed Export Development Centre in the province. The president said the gems stones, honey, furniture, fruits, sports arms, and other export oriented products of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played vital role in boosting up of the country exports.

Besides, Zahid Shinwari stressed the need for establishment of a state of the art Export Development Centre (EDC) in the province. In this regard, he said the SCCI commenced measures for development export oriented sectors. He suggested that the capacity building of exporters, who are attached with different sectors will be further enhanced through establishment of the proposed export development centre, besides it would also play a role in resolution of exporters’ issues and boost exports. Former president said the export sector is being confronted with host of challenges and issues, which need to be resolved on priority basis.