Share:

Education has been declared compulsory for every in Islam. In Pakistan educational system doesn’t meet the international standards. Pakistan is one of those developing countries where people are mostly despised of their basic needs included education. A country can never progress without suitable education system plenty of weakness in the educational system of the present. One of the major reasons of lack of education, untrained and unprofessional teachers in government sector. Different standards of education one of the poor and other for rich. Different syllabus and different books. Brilliant students cannot continues their study they are poor Institutions are doing business and received the bribe with the name of Donation. I hope you will raise this issue for betterment of education system so that our country could also progress in education.

BISMA MUNIR,

Lahore.