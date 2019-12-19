Share:

LAHORE - Former PAF chief Zafar Chaudhry passed away after he was suffered with heart attack. He was the eighth Air Chief of the country who remained the Air Chief from March 3, 1972 to April 15 1074. PAF Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwer Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) paid tribute to the legend. He was a committed human rights activist and he was instrumental in supporting HRCP as an independent human rights organisation in the mid-1980s, when no such body existed. Subsequently, he served on its Council and continued to come to HRCP’s office even in frail health. The Commission is indebted to him for helping establish its secretariat in Lahore. The entire HRCP family will feel his loss keenly, in particular the friends and comrades with whom he worked so closely - among them Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan, Honorary Spokesperson IA Rehman, former Chairperson Zohra Yusuf, Vice-Chair Punjab Salima Hashmi and Council member Hina Jilani. The HRCP will hold a condolence reference 30 December.