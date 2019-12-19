Share:

An exhibition titled “Frozen Frame” the works of renowned artist Mumtaz Hussain opens at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan has inaugurated the exhibition along with Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan. Chairperson Board of Governor Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi also attended the event. On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan said that the artworks of artist Mumtaz Hussain are truly commendable. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan congratulated Mumtaz Hussain on his successful exhibition and said that Mumtaz Hussain in his art work has done excellent job on history, civilization, Buildings and other subjects.

Alhamra is one of the mightiest platforms ever excited in Pakistan to ensure the inequitable excellence in the domains of cultural legacy and performing arts, he added. Mumtaz Hussain said that his he wanted to display his artworks at Alhamra for the public because Alhamra’s platform is an active and vibrant institution of art and culture. Hussain appreciated and praised Lahore Arts Council for their efforts for the promotion of art and culture.