ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs150 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs85,150, as compared to Rs85,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs128 and was traded at Rs73,002 against last closing of Rs72,874.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs980 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs840.20. In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $1 and was traded at $1480 as compared to last closing at $1479, Karachi Sarafa association reported.