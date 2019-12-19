Share:

GUJRANWALA-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that education is the prime influencing force, which plays an important role in progress and development of any society.

“Our great leader founder of Pakistan Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also urged the Muslims to get higher education if they want dignity in the world,” Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Jamiatul Binnat Degree College here on Wednesday.

The governor said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan, has been introducing various reforms in education sector to produce such a generation which could be able to face the global challenges. He said that Pakistani youth have so talent to face the challenges of the world, but there is need to provide them opportunities to gain exposure and experience for achieving their targets.

Ch Sarwar said that the government would utilise all-out resources for the development and promotion of education as there is no progress without quality education. He declared that merit has been introduced in the education sector and no one would be allowed to make any illegal decision.

Vice Chairman Ilmo-Sanat Trust Abdul Qayyum, RPO Tariq Qureshi, Chairman PHA SA Hameed, Chairman GDA Ali Ashraf Mughal, CPO Gohar Mushtaq, principal Ayesha Nadeem, parents and students in a large number were present in the ceremony.

The governor said that those who spend their lives for the betterment of e humanity would be remembered in the history and which in fact the prime responsibility of a true Muslim. He declared that every person of the society is equal and no one is above the law. He said the PTI is struggling hard to change the VIP culture in Pakistan. Later, the governor distributed degrees and cash prizes position-holder students of the institution.