Share:

The government and opposition will hold a consultative meeting on Thursday (today) for appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sources familiar with the matter told that the session will be held at the Parliament House to hold consultations over appointments of the CEC and two other ECP members.

It has been learnt that leaders from the government and opposition have been invited by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser.