Islamabad - The government has decided to table the draft Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy 2019 to the next CCI meeting after Sindh objected the non-inclusion of the policy in the agenda of the council’s meeting. “It is feared that any unilateral or hasty attempt to introduce the draft ARE Policy 2019 directly in the CCI without prior consultation with the Government of Sindh and incorporation of its views in the summary and the draft policy may ruin the very purpose of the new ARE Policy 2019,” said Chief Minister of the Sindh in a letter to the PM of Pakistan.

The meeting of the Council of Common Interest was scheduled on December 11,2019, however the draft Renewable Energy policy was not incorporated in the agenda which was objected by the government of Sindh. The meeting was postponed and now a new agenda has been issued and the Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy 2019 Power Division (“ARE Policy 2019”) has been included in the agenda. The meeting is now scheduled for December 23, 2019 with expanded agenda. The agenda items have been increased from 16 to 23 items.

In a letter to the PM Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that it has come to our notice that that Alternate Energy Development Board Ministry of Energy (Power Division) would present the draft Alternate & Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 before the next CCI meeting schedule on December 11, 2019.

The letter said Para 4 & 5. Schedule II, the Rules of Procedure of the Council of Common Interests, 2010 prescribe a detailed manner of submission of cases to the Council wherein the summary for the CCI shall first be shared with the provinces and in case of difference of opinion, the point of difference should be stated in the Summary. Moreover, the Provinces should furnish their comments or views on the summaries for the CCI, circulated for the purpose, within two weeks (Annex-II). The agenda of the 41st CCI meeting scheduled on 11.12.2019 neither contains any such reported item nor any summary for the CCI on the subject has, so far, been shared with Government of Sindh for comments or views, said the letter.

“Government of Sindh believes that draft ARE Policy 2019 is an important policy document for the development of the renewable energy sector in the country. Government of Sindh shared detailed comments and views on the draft of Policy prepared by AEDB during its Board meetings chaired by Minister for Energy Omer Ayub however those were not incorporated,” said the CM’s letter. It is therefore, in national interest that the views of the Government of Sindh shall be incorporated in the draft ARE Policy 2019. It is feared that any unilateral or hasty attempt to introduce the draft ARE Policy 2019 directly in the CCI without prior consultation with the Government of Sindh and incorporation of its views In the summary and In the draft policy may ruin the very purpose of the new ARE Policy 2019.

“I therefore request you to please direct the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to desist from unilateral Submission of the summary, if any, at eleventh hour direct in the next CCl meeting. Moreover the Ministry of Energy shall first share the draft summary for the CCI on the subject with all stakeholders including Sidh so that the draft ARE POIICY 2019 shall incorporate the views of the Government at Sindh and other stakeholders for the success and the achievement of the policy goals, said the letter.