Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said only the latest scientific inventions could cope with challenges being faced by medical field.

Addressing the participants of 39th international scientific symposium of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), the minister said a model project of screening hepatitis in district Nankana was being started.

She counted feats of the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme, saying: “Free treatment and medicines are being provided to 60,000 under the programme

The minister said that record recruitment had been made to overcome the shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals, including rural and basic health centres. Merit was being ensured by introducing central induction system, she added.

Prof Ghausuddin Nabi highlighted the importance and details of the symposium. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Alfred Zafar, professors, faculty and students turned up at the event.