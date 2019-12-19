Share:

My recent visit to Turbat city made be shocked. The price of Tomato has touched the sky with 200 rupees while potato 150 and onion 100.We poor people cannot afford to buy. Our all expectations went in vain. We expected that the PTI government will end inflation by seeing their major promises before the election, but inflation is on its peak in PTI’s government. I request the government to do something as soon as possible otherwise the poor people will die because of increasing prices of daily things.

HAMMAL M.NAHEEM,

Bugh.