ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that information technology has a huge potential to turn around the country’s economy and stressed the need for incorporating modern technologies in various sectors to improve the governance structure. Chairing the first meeting of the Board of Governors, National Information Technology Board (NITB) here, the President said that IT held immense potential and public service delivery can be immensely improved by adopting the latest technology. He said, therefore, he emphasized that the empowerment of NITB under the new ordinance would intensify its efforts for conversion of public sector organizations to e-governance to ensure better services delivery. During the meeting, various items of the agenda came under discussion and a number of decisions and incorporation of these technologies in different sectors was deliberated upon.