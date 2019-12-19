Share:

LONDON - British voters have given Prime Minister Boris Johnson a commanding majority. But they have little idea what he plans to do with it.Johnson won last week’s election with a campaign pledge to “get Brexit done” by taking Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31, and to increase public spending after years of austerity. Now he has to turn vague election pledges into political reality. That will start Thursday, when Johnson’s government announces its legislative plans for the coming year in a speech read out in Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II.Anand Menon, director of the political

think-tank U.K. in a Changing Europe, said that with his 80-strong majority in the 650-seat House of Commons, Johnson can govern however he wants. “But what we don’t know is what he wants,” Menon said. “We’ve just had a so-called ‘Brexit election,’ and yet we’re not entirely certain

what kind of Brexit this prime minister

wants to deliver.”The Queen’s Speech -- written by the government but read by the monarch from atop a golden throne -- will give some idea of what drives Johnson, a politician whose core beliefs remain a mystery, even to his allies. He sometimes acts like a Donald Trump-style populist -- dubbing his administration

a “People’s Government” and banning his ministers from attending the elitist World Economic Forum next month in Davos, Switzerland. But he also claims to be a socially liberal “one nation” Tory who welcomes immigration and wants Britain to be a leader in tackling climate

change. It’s unclear which Johnson will be uppermost in Thursday’s speech, which forms part of the ceremony-rich State Opening of Parliament. It usually takes place about once a year, but Britain saw its last state opening just two months ago, soon after Johnson took over as prime minister from Theresa May through a Conservative Party leadership contest.For the queen’s second visit this year, the pomp is being toned down. There will still be officials with titles like Black Rod and lords in ermine-trimmed robes. But the 93-year-old monarch will travel to Parliament in a car, rather than a horse-drawn carriage, and will wear a hat, rather than a diamond-studded crown. Prominent on the list of legislation will be Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the law needed to make Brexit a reality. It must become law before Jan. 31 if Johnson is to stick to his timetable, and the government plans to hold the first significant vote on it Friday. The bill commits Britain to leaving the EU on Jan. 31 and to concluding trade talks by the end of 2020. Johnson insists he won’t agree to any more delay -- a vow that has set off alarm bells among businesses,

who fear it means the country will face a “no-deal” Brexit at the start of 2021. Trade experts and EU officials say striking a free trade deal in only 11 months will be a struggle. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the timetable