CAPE TOWN - Jacques Kallis has been named South Africa’s batting consultant for the summer with Charl Langeveldt named as bowling consultant, Cricket South Africa stated on Wednesday. Kallis, one of the foremost all-rounders in the sport’s history, scored 25,534 runs and picked 577 wickets in 519 internationals for South Africa. He will be the latest former player in South Africa’s new set up, after the appointment of Mark Boucher as head coach and former captain Graeme Smith as acting director of cricket. The 44-year-old will be part of South Africa’s set up for the duration of the visit of England, and will join the rest of the squad in Pretoria today. England’s tour will comprise four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, with the series beginning with the first Test on Boxing Day at The Centurion. Langeveldt was Bangladesh fast-bowling coach. “I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release,” said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO. “We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA. We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer, and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The Board has decided to release him with immediate effect.”

“I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Proteas,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.