Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held a cake-cutting ceremony as part of Christmas celebrations at Adbi Bethak on Thursday. LAC BoG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi with Executive Director Athar Ali Khan reiterated their resolve to promote tolerance and harmony. “Christmas gives us the lesson of unity, peace and love,” Moneeza Hashmi said. She stressed the need for arranging such events so that interfaith harmony could be promoted. She praised Athar Ali Khan for taking such steps. She laid stress on following the teachings of all prophets who spread the message of love and peace. Congratulating Christians, Athar said: “Such events provide us an opportunity to promote interfaith harmony. There is no religious extremism in the country. He paid tribute to Christians for playing their part in national development. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif, Assistant Director Admin Khurram Naveel and other staff of Alhamra.