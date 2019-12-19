Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennial Olympiad TMO 2019 in Rawalpindi commenced with an uproar full of fun and frolic at The Millennium Universal College – TMUC Springs, Bahria Town Rawalpindi last day, said a press release. The three-day mega fest was inaugurated by several competitions and 500 plus participants from over 15 institutions around the twin cities, taking part in 12 exciting competitions which include - football, cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, chess, ludo, FIFA, and PUBG. The Millennial Olympiad 2019 is an initiative of the bright and enthusiastic students of TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi. It is a platform in which participant students from across the twin cities have registered to prove their aptitude and creativity within various domains of co and extracurricular activities.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Hassan Raza, who is Pakistan national team’s youngest test cricketer, Shabana Jaspal Principal TMUC Bahria Springs and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Chairman The Millennium Education & The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Pakistan. Chief guest Hassan Raza pronounced the aim of The Millennial Olympiad 2019 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony, and prosperity for all. He appreciated the initiative of the Millennials and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

Qawali night, which is the heart and soul of life at TMUC, dazzled the crowd of more than four hundred people at Rubaish Marquee Bahria Town on the first day of TMO’19. Babar Ali Qawwal enthralled the audience in his melodious voice. The second day was even more interesting as students of TMUC Fashion and Textiles department showcased their work during a fashion show. Models walked the ramp exhibiting exquisite outfits designed by Shahzeb Saleem, Furqan-ul-Haq and Ramsha Mehmood. The event concluded with the captivating performance of rock star Farhan Saeed on Sunday evening in the campus premises which was attended by a large number of excited youth.

“The students of TMUC Bahria Springs have put their heart into ensuring the success of this event, and are enjoying every minute of it,” said Wajeeha Abbasi Student Affairs Coordinator and TMO’19 organiser. She further said that “We as a campus are lucky enough to be a hybrid institution, with A level students securing placements and scholarships in leading international universities, and undergraduate students pursuing their studies within their own country at one of the best universities Pakistan has to offer. We inspire the youth here by not only giving them a world-renowned education, but also by providing them with the means to garner their energy into productive and grand festivals and events.”