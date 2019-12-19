Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Diamond Paints won their respective matches in the Aquafina Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2019 played here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black thumped Artema Medical/Black Horse 11-7. Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as hero of the day with fabulous five goals while Manuel Eduardo Carranza hit four goals and Ahmed Zubair Butt and Sufi Muhammad Amir contributed one goal each. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck three and Hamza Mawaz Khan two goals.

In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints hammered Monnoo Polo by 11-4½. Hissam Ali Hyder was star of the day as he pumped in eight goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Raja Arslan Najeeb hit one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Amirreza Behboudi hit a hat-trick while Babar Monnoo scored one goal.