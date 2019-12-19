Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain said yesterday that conviction of Pervez Musharraf had hurt feelings of every sepoy standing on the border to sacrifice his life.

In a statement issued here, he said, “We should also be concerned about sentiments and feelings of that sepoy who is countering every trick of the enemy army on every border including Siachen in defence of the motherland and offering sacrifice of his life. We should also keep in mind the fact that while performing his duties in far flung areas, when he comes to know that his commander-in-chief is being termed a traitor, what will he feel? To become army chief of a country is not easy.”

Shujaat said be it General Musharraf or any other army Jawan, ability, feelings and sentiments of love for the country and the nation were imbibed in him extensively, there were thousands of instances since 1947 up to now that army Jawans had offered their lives for the country and the nation and defended the motherland. .

He said some people, on basis of their false and fake ability, were misleading masses. They were trying to highlight their false ability against army in debates while sitting in their drawing rooms and in TV shows.

“Musharraf fought two wars, today those people are raising hue and cry of treason against him who had taken oath from him. People should be watchful of these people and safeguard their defenders from such imposters,” he said.

He said, “People should remember sacrifices of defenders of the country. Negative propaganda against Pakistan Army will benefit only our enemy country who is taking full advantage of it.”